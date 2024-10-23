Clairo Postpones Three Toronto Shows Due To Exhaustion

Last month, Clairo kicked off her tour to celebrate her latest album Charm, which arrived in July. The indie-pop singer’s shows have included backflips from audience members and David Byrne covers, but today she postponed three Toronto dates due to exhaustion.

“hi everyone, i’m really sorry to inform you that I will be postponing the next 3 Toronto shows,” Clairo wrote on a statement posted to X. She continued:

I know this is disappointing to everyone who bought tickets to see me play but I’m struggling with extreme exhaustion and have been advised to go home until our Boston shows. I want you to experience the best show possible, and I’m not in a place to do that right now. I will share updates as I have them regarding refunds, a rescheduled show date that will honor your current tickets, etc. please hold on to your tickets! I appreciate your understanding. i will make it up to you!

Clairo was slated to play Toronto’s Massey Hall on Oct. 23, 24, and 25. The postponed dates have not yet been revealed. Her Boston gig goes down on Oct. 28 at Roadrunner.