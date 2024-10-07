Watch Clairo Cover David Byrne’s “Everyone’s In Love With You” In Stanford

Clairo loves a good cover, and she has great taste when picking them. Recently, she’s done a couple of Judee Sill classics, contributed to an upcoming Margo Guryan tribute album, and recorded a rendition of Lana Del Rey’s “Brooklyn Baby” for Spotify. She’s on tour right now supporting her new album Charm, and on Sunday night in Stanford, California, she did David Byrne’s 2012 tune “Everyone’s In Love With You.” Watch that below.

Clairo performing Everyone’s in Love with You by David Byrne #CharmTourStanford pic.twitter.com/koOGinjRUN — Clairo’s HQ 🗝️ (@clairoshq) October 7, 2024