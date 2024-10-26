Chappell Roan Confronts Photographer Who Was Rude To Her At Grammys Party

Last month, Chappell Roan performed at the VMAs and got into a tiff with a photographer on the red carpet. On Friday (Oct. 25) Roan walked the carpet at the premiere of Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour film in LA and confronted a photographer who was rude to her at a Grammys party.

In clips, Roan can be heard saying, “You yelled at me at the Grammy party. Yes, I remember. You were so rude to me. And I deserve an apology for that. You need to apologize to me.” The 26-year-old was then whisked away.

Roan was an opener for the Guts Tour and she and Rodrigo share producer Dan Nigro as a collaborator. Roan sang backup vocals on Rodrigo’s songs “Lacy” and “Obsessed,” and in August the pair duetted Roan’s “Hot To Go!” in LA.

Last month, after she faced backlash for not endorsing a presidential candidate, Roan dropped off of the All Things Go festivals citing her mental health.

Watch a clip of Roan confronting the photographer below.