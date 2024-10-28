Bubble Love (Ross From Friends) – “Double Caper” & “Hate”

Bubble Love (Ross From Friends) – “Double Caper” & “Hate”

New Music October 28, 2024 11:44 AM By Chris DeVille

Felix Clary Weatherall, the British electronic producer who broke through under the name Ross From Friends, is shepherding a new alias out into the world. He recently released the project’s debut single, the fizzy, sample-chopped house track “Believe,” and today he’s got two more for us along with confirmation of a coming LP.

Bubble Love’s self-titled debut is coming the first Friday in December. Its 10-song tracklist includes “Believe” as well as the two new singles out today, “Double Caper” and “Hate.” There’s also a collaboration with Cameo Blush and Jeshi called “Close Your Eyes,” and the opening track is titled with two heart emojis that mimic the cover art above.

Of the two tracks out today, “Double Caper” is warm and welcoming house in the mold of Daft Punk’s “One More Time,” while “Hate” is darker and brisker, pulling influence from pirate-radio dubstep and UK garage. Hear both songs below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “♥ ♥”
02 “Double Caper”
03 “Love”
04 “Hate”
05 “Faceless”
06 “Believe”
07 “Ugly”
08 “Lift Your Head Up”
09 “Close Your Eyes” (Feat. Cameo Blush & Jeshi)
10 “Push Me”

Bubble Love is out 12/6 via Scarlet Tiger.

