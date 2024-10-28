50,000 Oasis Resale Tickets Are About To Be Invalidated

If you scored tickets to one of the Oasis reunion shows in the UK or Ireland, you might want to check and make sure those tickets are still good. When Oasis announced their long-rumored reunion tour, there was a predictable mad rush for tickets, and Ticketmaster’s website had the predictable problems that it has when tickets for any big tour go on sale. At the time, Oasis announced that fans would only be able to buy tickets through Ticketmaster or through Twickets, its resale partner. Those resold tickets were only allowed to be resold at face value. But in the ticket rush, many Oasis tickets still appeared on various reseller websites at inflated prices, and now promoters Live Nation and SJM are going to cancel those tickets.

According to the BBC, Oasis sold 1.4 million tickets for those British and Irish reunion shows, but more than 10 million people tried to buy them. According to Live Nation, as many as 4% of those tickets went to resale website, which puts the number around 50,000. Live Nation now plans to invalidate those ticket sales, as those resellers have violated terms and conditions. Those tickets will once again be made available at face value through Ticketmaster. In a statement to the BBC, a Live Nation spokesperson had this to say:

These terms and conditions were successfully put in place to take action against secondary ticketing companies reselling tickets for huge profit. Only four percent of tickets have ended up on resale sites. Some major tours can see up to 20 percent of tickets appearing via the major unauthorised secondary platforms. All parties involved with the tour continue to urge fans not to purchase tickets from unauthorised websites as some of these may be fraudulent and others subject to cancellation.

Fans will supposedly be able to speak to ticket agents if they think their tickets have been canceled in error. Ticket reselling is legal in the UK, and reselling company Viagogo says that it’ll keep reselling Oasis tickets: “We will continue to sell them in the way the regulator says we can. We are serving a clear consumer need, we will continue doing it on that basis.”

Last week, the former Verve leader Richard Ashcroft was announced as an opener on Oasis’ UK/Ireland shows, and now fellow Britpop veterans Cast have also confirmed the rumors that they’re also joining the tour.