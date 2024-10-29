The Carson, California rapper Ab-Soul was a member of Black Hippy and a key character in the rise of the TDE label. He sometimes disappears for long stretches, but now he’s back in the mix. Two years after releasing his Herbert album, Ab-Soul recently resurfaced on the Jay Rock collab “Blowfly,” and he took part in the Black Hippy reunions at Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out concert and in the “Not Like Us” video. Now, after dropping the recent single “Squeeze 1st 2,” Ab-Soul is announcing Soul Burger, a new mixtape that’ll be out next week.

Soul Burger is a full-length tribute to Ab-Soul’s childhood friend Doe Burger, who died in 2021. On the new single “Crazier,” Ab-Soul joins forces with JID, the Atlanta rapper whose delivery reminds a great many people of a young Kendrick Lamar. Regular Ab-Soul collaborator Kal Banx produced the spare, eerie beat, and it finds both rappers getting urgently reflective. JID has been on a serious run of guest features lately, and he goes in on this one. Ab-Soul matches that energy, and the two of them have a nice on-record chemistry. Hear the track below.

Soul Burger is out 11/8 on TDE.