Ginger Root Praised For Transparent Announcement About Downgraded Venue

This year, we’ve seen plenty of massive acts with underselling tours, plus a bunch of indie groups canceling stints before even hitting the road due to financial concerns. When it comes to bands downgrading venues due to low tickets sales, though, it’s often done quietly; however, Ginger Root shared a straightforward statement about the unfortunate fate of his upcoming LA show today, and the concertgoers appreciate the transparency.

“Due to insufficient ticket sales, Ginger root will no longer be performing at the Hollywood Palladium,” his statement posted to social media reads. “The show has been moved to The Wiltern. All previously purchased tix are still valid. Celebrate Ginger Root’s first ever downgraded show.”

Ginger Root is the indie-soul project of Cameron Lew who released the album SHINBANGUMI last month. Venue downgrades usually happen with a lot less noise: emails to ticketholders, a change on the ticket websites, etc., with the artist not saying much about it. Shoutout to Ginger Root for being a good sport.