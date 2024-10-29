6ix9ine Arrested For Violating Supervised Release

Today, Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested after violating the terms of a parole agreement. The controversial rapper born Daniel Hernandez was let out from prison in 2020 and put on supervised release after a 2018 arrest on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder.

Hernandez was arraigned in Manhattan federal court and pleaded not guilty to the new violations and was ordered to remain in custody until his next court date of Nov. 12. His attorney Lance Lazzaro told Billboard his client had been “charged with three technical violations regarding his supervised release” and that he was “confident that each specification will be dismissed.”

According to Inner City Press, prosecutors alleged Hernandez traveled to Las Vegas without permission, failed to submit for drug testing, and tested positive for methamphetamine. Lazzaro claimed the latter accusation was the result of prescribed Adderall use.

Last year, Hernandez was also arrested for assault in the Dominican Republic.