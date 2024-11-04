Chris Martin Fell In A Hole Onstage In Melbourne Weeks After Olivia Rodrigo Did

There is some bad juju going on in Melbourne arenas right now. A few weeks ago, Olivia Rodrigo was playing a show there, and she fell through an opening in the stage floor. (Miraculously, she wasn’t hurt.) On Sunday night at a different venue in Melbourne, Coldplay’s Chris Martin also fell through a trap door in the stage.

Between songs at Marvel Stadium, Martin was talking to the crowd about their record-breaking Music Of The Spheres tour. He was slowly walking backwards — a rookie mistake! — and accidentally stepped right into an opening in the stage floor. Thankfully, some crew members were beneath him and quickly hoisted him back up: “That’s, uh, not planned,” Martin said, thanking the dudes who caught him. “Holy shit. That was nearly a YouTube moment.”

Well, now it’s a TikTok moment. You can watch it below.