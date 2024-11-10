The ever-enigmatic Mk.gee was the musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The Hollywood-beloved musician performed his new single “Rockman,” and “Alesis” from his February album Two Star & The Dream Police. I regret to inform you that he only played each song one time.

Mk.gee is a man of few words when he’s not singing, so unsurprisingly, he did not appear in any sketches last night. The episode was pretty light on the music, though host Bill Burr did appear in a sketch where he introduced his son (Emil Wakim) to an ’80s hair metal band called Snake Skin. Watch that and Mk.gee’s performance below.