Watch Weird Al & Will Forte Sing Chappell Roan’s “Hot To Go!” At Thundergong! Benefit
Jason Sudeikis’ annual charity concert Thundergong! returned to Kansas City’s Uptown Theater Saturday night. The show benefitted Steps Of Faith, a foundation that helps people with amputations get prosthetic limbs. The lineup included Sudeikis along with “Weird Al” Yankovic, Will Forte, Flavor Flav, and more; Yankovic and Forte treated the audience to a singalong of Chappell Roan’s “Hot To Go!,” choreography and all.
Last month, Forte joined Goose onstage at a separate benefit gig in LA to cover Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.” I guess this counts as a tour now. He and Yankovic aren’t the first to cover “Hot To Go!” recently, and they certainly won’t be the last, especially now that the album that song is on has just been nominated for multiple Grammys.
Elsewhere in the evening, Sudeikis performed Wings’ “Live And Let Die” and Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” and then Flavor Flav joined him to do Public Enemy’s “Bring The Noise.” Sudekis’ Ted Lasso castmate Cristo Fernández sang Enrique Iglesias’ “Hero” and a-Ha’s “Take On Me.” Watch some clips below.
@the_jenshow Weird Al & Will Forte sing HOT TO GO! @chappell roan @weirdAlYankovicREAL #willforte #thundergong #hottogo ♬ original sound – JenCook
@audrhi Weird Al is SO HOT. #ThunderGong ♬ original sound – rhiannon rae
@the_jenshow Thunder Gong 2024 Jason Sudeikis, Will Forte, Brendan Hunt & Cristo Fernandez. Live & Let Die. #thundergong #kansascity #tedlasso ♬ original sound – JenCook
@the_jenshow Jason Sudeikis sings Happier Than Ever from @BILLIE EILISH. And his kids made a soecial appearance!! #thundergong #billieeilish #jasonsudeikis #kansascity #tedlasso ♬ original sound – JenCook
@flavorflav BASS,,, how low can Jason go,??? #Thundergong ♬ original sound – Flavor Flav
@flavorflav Never know who or what ya gonna see at Jason Sudeikis’ #Thundergong ♬ original sound – Flavor Flav
@shag14 Thundergong 2024 was a success #hottogo #willforte #weirdal @Steps of Faith Foundation ♬ original sound – em