Jason Sudeikis’ annual charity concert Thundergong! returned to Kansas City’s Uptown Theater Saturday night. The show benefitted Steps Of Faith, a foundation that helps people with amputations get prosthetic limbs. The lineup included Sudeikis along with “Weird Al” Yankovic, Will Forte, Flavor Flav, and more; Yankovic and Forte treated the audience to a singalong of Chappell Roan’s “Hot To Go!,” choreography and all.

Last month, Forte joined Goose onstage at a separate benefit gig in LA to cover Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.” I guess this counts as a tour now. He and Yankovic aren’t the first to cover “Hot To Go!” recently, and they certainly won’t be the last, especially now that the album that song is on has just been nominated for multiple Grammys.

Elsewhere in the evening, Sudeikis performed Wings’ “Live And Let Die” and Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” and then Flavor Flav joined him to do Public Enemy’s “Bring The Noise.” Sudekis’ Ted Lasso castmate Cristo Fernández sang Enrique Iglesias’ “Hero” and a-Ha’s “Take On Me.” Watch some clips below.