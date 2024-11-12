The London-based rapper and producer John Glacier has a whole lot of aura swirling around her. Glacier is a big-deal fashion model, and she also makes atmospheric, experimental music with forward-thinking collaborators. Glacier released her Duppy Gun EP earlier this year, and she also appeared alongside Kelsey Lu and Panda Bear on Jamie xx’s single “Dafodil.” Today, Glacier announces that she’ll release Like A Ribbon, her debut album, next year.

A handful of the songs that’ll appear on Like A Ribbon are already out there in the world, and we’ve already posted “Steady As I Am” and the Eartheater collab “Money Shows.” The album also has contributions from Sampha, Flume, Surf Gang, and Mk.gee collaborator Andrew Aged. Kwes Darko served as the album’s executive producer, and he produced and co-wrote the new single “Found.” It’s a tingly and evocative piece of atmosphere. Below, check out the Abena Appiah-directed “Found” video and the Like A Ribbon tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Satellites”

02 “Don’t Cover Me”

03 “Money Shows” (Feat. Eartheater)

04 “Emotions”

05 “Nevasure”

06 “Steady As I Am”

07 “Found”

08 “Home”

09 “Ocean Stepping” (Feat. Sampha)

10 “Dancing In The Rain”

11 “Heaven’s Sent”

Like A Ribbon is out 2/14 on Young.