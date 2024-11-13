So far Lots Of Hands have previewed their new album (and Fire Talk debut) into a pretty room with endearing, cozy singles “Rosie” and “Game Of Zeroes.” Today, the UK duo is back with “Backseat 30.”

“I don’t wanna waste my life up,” Billy Woodhouse begins “Backseat 30” lulling, and the instrumentation mirrors his premature regret, leaning into a folksy sound interspersed with Alex G-like experimental flair and building into a loud, cathartic finale. Listen below.

into a pretty room is out 1/17 on Fire Talk.