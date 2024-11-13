World News – “Don’t Ever Meet Your Hero”

Bertie Evans

New Music November 13, 2024 10:18 AM By Tom Breihan

World News – “Don’t Ever Meet Your Hero”

Bertie Evans

New Music November 13, 2024 10:18 AM By Tom Breihan

The truism about not meeting your heroes is an old one, and it’s unfortunately right pretty often. I’ve met a bunch of the people that I grew up admiring, and most of them have turned out to be lovely people, at least in my experience. The ones that turn out shitty, though? Those ones stick with you. I wonder which particular hero the guys in World News met. Someone might have to do a deep-dive lyrical analysis here.

World News, the London old-soul indie janglers, are among our favorite new bands of the year, so maybe we shouldn’t meet them. World News released their very good Escape EP back in June, and they were supposed to drop a new EP called Mindsnap tomorrow, but its release has been delayed. Nevertheless, the band has shared the title track and “Junkie.” Now, they’ve also released “Don’t Ever Meet Your Hero.”

On Instagram, World News describe their latest track as “an ill-defined account of meeting your hero while working a job you hate.” The song itself is a breezy, twinkly work of ’80s-style post-punk twinkle, and it’s merely the latest addition to a short catalog that, at least right now, is absolutely bulletproof. Listen below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

CKY Frontman Says He Had “No Choice And Good Reason” To Assault Alien Ant Farm Singer

3 days ago 0

Alien Ant Farm’s Dryden Mitchell Kicks CKY Off Tour After Their Frontman Reportedly Punched Him In The Face

4 days ago 0

My Chemical Romance Tease Mysterious Graphic, Fans Speculate Release Of Scrapped Final Album The Paper Kingdom

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest