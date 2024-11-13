The truism about not meeting your heroes is an old one, and it’s unfortunately right pretty often. I’ve met a bunch of the people that I grew up admiring, and most of them have turned out to be lovely people, at least in my experience. The ones that turn out shitty, though? Those ones stick with you. I wonder which particular hero the guys in World News met. Someone might have to do a deep-dive lyrical analysis here.

World News, the London old-soul indie janglers, are among our favorite new bands of the year, so maybe we shouldn’t meet them. World News released their very good Escape EP back in June, and they were supposed to drop a new EP called Mindsnap tomorrow, but its release has been delayed. Nevertheless, the band has shared the title track and “Junkie.” Now, they’ve also released “Don’t Ever Meet Your Hero.”

On Instagram, World News describe their latest track as “an ill-defined account of meeting your hero while working a job you hate.” The song itself is a breezy, twinkly work of ’80s-style post-punk twinkle, and it’s merely the latest addition to a short catalog that, at least right now, is absolutely bulletproof. Listen below.