Last time we heard from the mathy and emotive Brooklyn indie band Peaer was five years ago, when they released their album A Healthy Earth. Today the group is back with a new single called “Just Because,” which proves they’ve still got it after a half-decade away. The song is full of guitar action both delicate and explosive, and Peter Katz haunts that sonic landscape with a downcast charisma. Fittingly for the first song back from a long-dormant act, his lyrics are addressing someone who’s transformed: “Do you miss the way it was? Did you change just because?” It’s an excellent song, so listen below.

<a href="https://peaer.bandcamp.com/track/just-because">Just Because by peaer</a>