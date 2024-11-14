Peaer Release First New Song In Five Years “Just Because”

Peaer Release First New Song In Five Years "Just Because"

November 14, 2024 By Chris DeVille

Last time we heard from the mathy and emotive Brooklyn indie band Peaer was five years ago, when they released their album A Healthy Earth. Today the group is back with a new single called “Just Because,” which proves they’ve still got it after a half-decade away. The song is full of guitar action both delicate and explosive, and Peter Katz haunts that sonic landscape with a downcast charisma. Fittingly for the first song back from a long-dormant act, his lyrics are addressing someone who’s transformed: “Do you miss the way it was? Did you change just because?” It’s an excellent song, so listen below.

