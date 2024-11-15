Offset Gets Into Street Brawl With French Rap Crew, Quavo Teases Luke Bryan Collab

Since “Bad And Boujee” was our Number Ones column this week, here’s this week’s Migos news. On Wednesday night, Offset got into a brawl with a group of men in Paris, allegedly over a music video French rapper Gazo paid for from Offset that didn’t meet up to his standards. Cops arrived but no one was arrested.

The incident took place as Offset was leaving the Hôtel du Collectionneur. According to TMZ, Gazo reportedly paid $150,000 for the music video and was demanding it back, and Offset was not giving in.

Meanwhile, other Migos member Quavo is teasing a collaboration with country singer Luke Bryan. It’ll follow his recent songs with Lenny Kravitz and Lana Del Rey.