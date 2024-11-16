Stream Father John Misty’s Mahashmashana Early Listening Party

Father John Misty’s highly anticipated new album Mahashmashana arrives on Friday, but the indie polymath doesn’t do things conventionally. Right now, he’s hosting a one-time-only early listening party on YouTube.

We’ve already heard half of the record with the advance singles “Josh Tillman And The Accidental Dose,” “I Guess Time Makes Fools Of Us All,” “Screamland,” and “She Cleans Up.” If you miss today’s stream, select record stores across the globe are holding in-store listening parties on Wednesday (Nov. 20) as well. Attend the Mahashmashana stream below.

Mahashmashana is out 11/22 on Sub Pop.