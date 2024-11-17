Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently in jail after he was arrested for sex trafficking and racketeering. Last month, he was denied bail, and he filed an appeal arguing that concerns of witness tampering were unfounded. He’s since been hit with even more lawsuits alleging abuse and sexual abuse, and he’s currently waiting on another hearing to decide whether he’ll be granted release on bail. Now, in court papers filed Friday, prosecutors have accused Diddy of “relentless efforts” to contact those potential witnesses, using other inmates’ phone privileges.

Prosecutors say Combs “has demonstrated an uncanny ability to get others to do his bidding — employees, family members, and M.D.C. inmates alike,” making unauthorized three-way calls to contact members of his “criminal enterprise.” Combs also allegedly bribed other inmates with money to use their telephone accounts. While details about the recipients and the conversations were redacted in the court filing, prosecutors said the calls are evidence of Combs’ “obstruction efforts.”

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.