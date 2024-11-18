Kim Deal Shares “Nobody Loves You More,” Announces First-Ever Solo Tour

After playing in iconic bands for decades, Kim Deal is going solo. Deal, formerly of the Pixies and currently of the Breeders, will release Nobody Loves You More, her first-ever solo album, later this week. She’s also getting ready to hit the road as a solo act for the first time ever. Today, she’s sharing her Nobody Loves You More title track, as well as the dates for her upcoming tour.

Deal has already shared a bunch of Nobody Loves You More singles, and we’ve posted the advance tracks “Coast,” “Crystal Breath,” and “A Good Time Pushed.” “Nobody Loves You More,” the song that opens the LP, is a tender old-school pop ballad with swirling strings and bursting horns, and it reminds me a bit of the pop classicism of the Breeders’ “Drivin’ On 9.” In the song’s video, director Alex Da Corte turns the LP’s cover art into a moving picture.

As for the Kim Deal solo tour, it’s got a bunch of American dates, as well as stops in London and at the Primavera Sound Festivals in Barcelona and Porto. Check out the “Nobody Loves You” more video and those tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

11/22 – Chicago, IL @ Reckless Records

3/01 – London, UK @ Barbican

3/10 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

3/13 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

3/15 – Washington, DC @ Capitol Turnaround

3/21 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre

3/23 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

3/24 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

3/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

3/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

3/29 – Joshua Tree, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

3/30 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

6/05-07 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6/12-14 – Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

Nobody Loves You More is out 11/22 on 4AD.