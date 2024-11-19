Friko – “Pride Trials”

News November 19, 2024 12:23 PM By Abby Jones

Friko – “Pride Trials”

News November 19, 2024 12:23 PM By Abby Jones

Last month, Friko — one of the Best New Artists Of 2024 — announced a deluxe expanded edition of their debut album Where we’ve been, Where we go from here. It arrives this Friday with 11 new bonus tracks, including studio outtakes, exactly one My Bloody Valentine cover, and today’s new single “Pride Trials.” The band say it’s probably the oldest song of the bunch, with an almost Sufjan Stevens-like acoustic guitar instrumental. Listen below.

The expanded edition of Where we’ve been, Where we go from here arrives 11/22 on ATO.

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

As I Lay Dying Singer, Whose Bandmates All Quit Last Month, Has Now Lost The Drummer From His Schwarzenegger-Themed Thrash Side Project

2 days ago 0

Prosecutors Say Diddy Has Been Trying To Contact Witnesses Using Other Inmates’ Phone Accounts

2 days ago 0

Yes Sued Over Second Single From Recent Album After Acknowledging Infringement With First Single

5 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest