Last month, Friko — one of the Best New Artists Of 2024 — announced a deluxe expanded edition of their debut album Where we’ve been, Where we go from here. It arrives this Friday with 11 new bonus tracks, including studio outtakes, exactly one My Bloody Valentine cover, and today’s new single “Pride Trials.” The band say it’s probably the oldest song of the bunch, with an almost Sufjan Stevens-like acoustic guitar instrumental. Listen below.

Expanded Edition comes out in 3 days

Today “Pride Trials” is released, prob the oldest B sides trak written/recorded 2019. This was always a very special song for us, and after a little remixing/overdubs we’re very excited for yall to hear this one https://t.co/1WwZNVm4CB pic.twitter.com/62Tt98khr9 — Friko (@frikoo4u) November 19, 2024

The expanded edition of Where we’ve been, Where we go from here arrives 11/22 on ATO.