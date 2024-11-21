Fat Dog emerged this year with their zany debut album WOOF. and memorable live performances that exploded with the ebullient chaos of their music. Today, the UK band is back with the ironically titled “Peace Song.”

As usual, the tune comes with a just-as-jarring visual. The music video, made by James Ogram, begins in a pub and quickly morphs into a cartoon of the world ending. There is something somewhat peaceful in Joe Love’s refrain “And I’m in love with the world,” even if the accompanying image is of a city on fire. Watch below.