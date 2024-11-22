Phoenix shoegazers Glixen have spent this year sprinkling new tracks around, first with “foreversoon” and “lust,” and more recently with “sick silent.” Now, the four-piece are announcing a new EP (their second, following last year’s She Only Said): quiet pleasures, coming February 21. Along with the news is another single, the swirling “Lick The Star.”

“This song is special,” Aislinn Ritchie says via press release. “It begins with a mellow sonic bath of an intro and explodes into a whirling wall of sound and melody. Also, we are excited to announce our first full US headline tour. This is going to be a very busy and fun year for us!”

Yep, Glixen are also spending all spring on tour in the US, which includes two Coachella 2025 sets. Listen to “Lick The Star” and peruse Glixen’s tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

02/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar

02/22 – Fresno, CA @ The Great Room

02/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room

02/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

02/27 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall #

02/28 – Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown #

03/02 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux #

03/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court #

03/05 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive #

03/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St.Entry #

03/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Howdy #

03/09 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas %#

03/10 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House %#

03/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall %#

03/13 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern %#

03/14 – Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Foufounes %#

03/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right %#

03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA %#

03/17 – Washington, DC @ DC9 %#

03/18 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook %#

03/20 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR %#

03/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Altar %#

03/22 – Birmingham, AL @ LCY Media %#

03/24 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada %#

03/25 – Austin, TX @ The Ballroom %#

03/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall %#

03/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar #

03/29 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress #

04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom #

04/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella †

04/18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella †

# – w/ she’s green

% – w/ Suzy Clue

† Festival Appearance

quiet pleasures is out 2/21 via AWAL and Wichita Recordings.