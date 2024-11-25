Lana Del Rey Announces New Album The Right Person Will Stay Out May 21

Lana Del Rey has been teasing a country album called Lasso since February, but she recently suggested it might be more of an Americana feel, and it might not be called Lasso. Today we learn that, indeed, the project has a new title. It’s also got a release date. According to a post on Del Rey’s Instagram account, The Right Person Will Stay will be out nearly six months from now, on May 21.

“so grateful that my 13 tracks came together with my beautiful work between Luke Jack and Drew Erickson amongst others,” Del Rey writes. “Happy for you to hear a few songs coming up before Stagecoach 🚴 🧣 starting with Henry.” The “Henry” in question is “Henry, Come On,” a song she’s been teasing since January. The collaborators she cites include country producer Luke Laird as well as her longtime collaborators Jack Antonoff and Drew Erickson. Sounds like we’ll be getting to hear some of the album before Del Rey performs at Stagecoach, the country-themed festival that takes place at the Coachella site just after Coachella. Earlier today Lana also announced some summer shows in the UK and Ireland.

Check out Del Ray’s announcements below.