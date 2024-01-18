Lana Del Rey Teases New Song, Models For SKIMS Valentine’s Day

Lana Del Rey has a lot going on right now. She’s currently up for a whole lot of Grammys, and she’s about to headline Coachella. Her album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is less than a year old, and now she’s already previewing new music.

On Instagram last night, Lana Del Rey posted a 47-second clip of a song that seems to be titled “Henry, Come On.” Judging by that brief clip, it’s a soft, pretty acoustic number with whispery vocals, and it seems like it’ll be a little more stripped-down than the big, sweeping orchestral ballads that she’s been making lately. Check it out below.

Lana Del Rey fans, doing the sort of detective work that online fan armies love doing for some reason, think that Del Rey is also teasing some kind of promotion or collaboration with SKIMS, Kim Kardashian’s underwear brand. This would not be out of character.

UPDATE: LDR is indeed the star of a new Valentine’s Day campaign for SKIMS, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line. “I love Kim, and I love her family,” says LDR. “Me and my sister are huge fans of them, and have been watching them forever.” Check out some of the images shot by Nadia Lee Cohen below.