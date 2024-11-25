Wiz Khalifa Tells Thai Fan To Stop Throwing Money At Him

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

News November 25, 2024 6:55 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Wiz Khalifa Tells Thai Fan To Stop Throwing Money At Him

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

News November 25, 2024 6:55 PM By Danielle Chelosky

It’s very well-known by now that musicians do not like having things thrown at them while they’re performing onstage — not phones, not skittles, not bottles. Here’s a grey area, though: Money? It certainly trumps the aforementioned objects, but Wiz Khalifa was not into it when a fan showered him in bills in Thailand over the weekend.

While rapping “Black And Yellow” at a Rolling Loud Thailand afterparty at Club 808 in Pattaya, a concertgoer was showing his love via cash. It was probably pretty distracting, and definitely could come off as demeaning. When Wiz finished the song, he called the guy out, saying, “Stop throwing money on the stage. I’m not no stripper, dog.” The guy was very loudly apologetic. Watch below.

@00_bk #wizkhalifa #pattaya #808club #thailand ♬ original sound – 00bk

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Bob Dylan Responds To Backup Dancer Who Says She Was Told Not To Make Eye Contact

5 days ago 0

Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, & Nas Respond To Kendrick Lamar’s “Wacced Out Murals” Namechecks

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Kendrick Lamar GNX

4 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest