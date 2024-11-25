Wiz Khalifa Tells Thai Fan To Stop Throwing Money At Him

It’s very well-known by now that musicians do not like having things thrown at them while they’re performing onstage — not phones, not skittles, not bottles. Here’s a grey area, though: Money? It certainly trumps the aforementioned objects, but Wiz Khalifa was not into it when a fan showered him in bills in Thailand over the weekend.

While rapping “Black And Yellow” at a Rolling Loud Thailand afterparty at Club 808 in Pattaya, a concertgoer was showing his love via cash. It was probably pretty distracting, and definitely could come off as demeaning. When Wiz finished the song, he called the guy out, saying, “Stop throwing money on the stage. I’m not no stripper, dog.” The guy was very loudly apologetic. Watch below.