Outbreak Announces One-Day London Fest With Turnstile, Knocked Loose, Alex G, Sunny Day Real Estate, More

Manchester’s hardcore-adjacent Outbreak Fest always looks like a great time. Yesterday, the festival announced next year’s awesome lineup. The show goes down 6/14-15 at Manchester’s BEC Arena, and it’s got headliners like Alex G and newly minted TV stars Knocked Loose. Now, Outbreak has also announces plans for a one-day London festival that’s set to go down 6/13 at Victoria Park, the same place that’s hosting artist-curated fests for Jamie xx and Charli XCX. This version of Outbreak has a bunch of the bands who are playing in Manchester, and it’s also got Turnstile headlining.

Given that Turnstile are also playing Primavera in both Barcelona and Porto — and that it’s been more than three years since they released Glow On — we can only hope that this means Turnstile’s next record is almost done. Whether or not they have new music, Turnstile are an absolutely glorious live act. In London, they’ll share the stage with a bunch of the acts that are playing Outbreak in Manchester. Alongside the aforementioned Knocked Loose and Alex G, the bill features Sunny Day Real Estate, Danny Brown, Superheaven, Speed, Drug Church, Fleshwater, Have A Nice Life, julie, Momma, Model/Actriz, They Are Gutting A Body Of Water, Feeble Little Horse, and Kumo 99, with more acts on the way.

This year, Outbreak also put on an extra autumn festival with bands like the Story So Far, Citizen, Angel Du$t, Fleshwater, Speed, Fucked Up, and End It. One can only hope that they’re pulling a Rolling Loud and expanding to lots of other places.

In other hardcore-festival news, next year’s Florida mosh throwdown FYA Fest has moved locations again. Now, that show, which goes down 1/4-5, is happening inside, at the Orlando Warehouse.