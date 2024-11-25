Charli XCX & Jamie xx Curate & Headline LIDO Festivals In London

A couple of great, collab-happy British artists are about to get their own London festivals, and they’re getting a chance to book all their friends. As Billboard points out, the LIDO Festival is bringing in both Jamie xx and Charli XCX to headline and curate two single-day festival set to go down next summer at London’s Victoria Park.

The LIDO Festival is a new thing, and Jamie xx will headline its inaugural edition, which goes down 6/7. The other acts on the bill include Jamie’s xx bandmate Romy and his recent collaborators Panda Bear and John Glacier, as well as Arca, Sampha, DJ Gigola, Shy One, Wookie, and livwutang. DJ Harvey will play a three-hour set in a special version of the Floor, Jamie xx’s club residency.

Charli XCX just announced a few more American arena shows, and she’ll bring her Party Girl festival to Victoria Park 6/14, a week after the Jamie xx fest. Charli will headline, and the lineup will also feature A. G. Cook, Bladee, the Japanese House, and the Dare, all of whom are recent collaborators. It’s also got 070 Shake and Kelly Lee Owens, two people who are not on the Brat remix album.

In related news, Jamie xx just shared Nia Archives’ remix of “Waited All Night,” the song that he made with his xx bandmates Romy and Oliver Sim.