It’s been nearly eight years since the xx released I See You, their most recent album. In the time since then, all three members of the group have released solo music, and they’ve assisted on each other’s records. Earlier this year, Romy said that the group was back in the studio, working on a new album. We don’t yet have any idea what’s going on with that, but all three members of the xx have just teamed up on the latest Jamie xx single.

In a few short days, Jamie xx will release In Waves, his long-awaited follow-up to his classic 2015 debut In Colour. I have heard In Waves, and it’s very good. The album is heavy on collabs, and we’ve already posted a bunch of singles: “Treat Each Other Right,” “Life” with Robyn, “All You Children” with the Avalanches, and “Dafodil” with Kelsey Lu, Panda Bear, and John Glacier. Today, we finally get to hear “Waited All Night,” the track where Jamie xx reunites with his old bandmates Oliver Sim and Romy.

Crucially, “Waited All Night” does not sound like the xx — not unless they’re making a real leap on their next record. Instead, it’s a Jamie xx dance track with the other two xx members on vocals. It’s got a huge bassline, a propulsive breakbeat, and an exuberant “da da da da” hook from Romy. Still the chemistry is palpable, and the song goes hard. Honestly, it would be totally fine if the next xx record sounded like this.

In a press release, Jamie xx says, “Thank you to my two best friends and musical siblings, Oliver and Romy. It’s wonderful to have the gang back together, working in new ways, working out new lives; I wouldn’t be here without them.” Sim and Romy add, “We’ve loved collaborating on our recent solo projects, but it’s been a while since the three of us came together on one track. We’re so pleased that this was the place we met up again. Proud to play a small part in this long-awaited, brilliant album. We’re your biggest fans, Jamie!” Aw. Listen below.

In Waves is out 9/20 on Young.