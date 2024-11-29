Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, & Sting Share “Another Part Of Me,” Which Interpolates “Message In A Bottle”

Sting has worked with plenty of surprising collaborators over the years. His songs have been sampled and interpolated by numerous rappers, the most famous example being Puff Daddy’s “I’ll Be Missing You.” That song has aged remarkably poorly. But today, Sting has teamed up with a rapper who’s not currently in jail for sex trafficking and racketeering: Snoop Dogg. It’s on the new Dr. Dre-produced single “Another Part Of Me,” from Snoop’s upcoming album Missionary.

“Another Side Of Me” borrows that guitar riff from the Police’s 1979 classic “Message In A Bottle.” Sting does a little rap-sing part in the second verse: “From the jump on the run, man, I walk away/ I’m the one, give a fuck what they got to say.” Listen to it below.

Missionary is out 12/13 via Death Row/Aftermath/Interscope.