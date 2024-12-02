Gracie Abrams Will Make Her SNL Debut This Month

Saturday Night Live just announced its hosts and musical guests for December. As revealed during the show’s recent Charli XCX extravaganza, Gladiator II star Paul Mescal will host with musical guest (and thwarted record-breaker) Shaboozey this Saturday, Dec. 7. A week later, Mescal’s girlfriend will make her SNL debut.

That’d be Gracie Abrams, the singer-songwriter, Eras Tour opener, and J.J. Abrams offspring whose single “That’s So True” is having a viral moment. She’ll be performing that song (and hopefully “Risk“) on the Dec. 14 episode with host Chris Rock. Abrams was one of the artists we suggested to SNL earlier this fall, so, good job guys?

Wrapping up 2024 on Dec. 21 will be host Martin Short — perhaps with surprise appearances by Only Murders In The Building costars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez? — and musical guest Hozier, who just got snubbed by the Grammys. Then it’s on to 2025. Still plenty of time to book Mitski this season!