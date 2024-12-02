Knocked Loose Frontman Addresses Viral Claim That Their TV Debut Scared An ADOLESCENT

Last week, Knocked Loose — who just received their first Grammy nomination — brought hardcore mayhem to Kimmel with a ferocious performance with Poppy full of screaming and moshing. Shortly after, a Facebook comment went viral — after getting picked up by The Mirror — for demanding an apology from the late-night television host. Now frontman Bryan Garris has responded.

“You know I was trying to enjoy the program,” the Facebook user wrote. “I was sitting on the couch with my son who is an ADOLESCENT waiting to see the musical guest because we like the nice music the show usually books. By the third or fourth ‘JUNT’ from the guitars my son was in tears. He doesn’t like scary things and quite frankly I think the Kimmel show and its staff should make a formal apology.”

In a statement of gratitude shared to his Instagram, Garris wrote, “For a long time now our goal has been to see how far we could squeeze this band into places where we don’t fit and I think this may be the biggest one. National television. It feels like the ceiling gets higher for EVERYONE, every single day. We celebrate this together. Thank you so much.”

Garris ended the sincere post with the great kicker, “PS if it scared you, good.” Revisit the performance and the full set below.



