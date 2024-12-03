The YSL Trial Is Finally Over

The RICO trial surrounding Young Thug’s Young Slime Life organization, the longest trial in Georgia history, is finally over. The two remaining defendants, Deamonte Kendrick (aka Yak Gotti) and Shannon Stillwell (aka SB or Shannon Jackson), were sentenced today in a Fulton County courtroom, both of them avoiding the worst.

Yak Gotti, who was stabbed in a Fulton County jail annex Sunday, was found not guilty on all counts, Cathy Russon of Law & Crime reports. Stillwell, who was also stabbed during the trial, was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon but not guilty on all other charges. Both defendants were acquitted of murder. Stillwell has been sentenced to time served for his gun conviction, so both men will go free today. The jury deliberated for 16 hours, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

A group of YSL affiliates were arrested on RICO charges back in May 2022, with authorities alleging that YSL, Thug’s record label, was actually a gang-affiliated criminal operation. The trial began in November 2023 and has extended beyond 12 months, an unprecedented length for a criminal trial in Georgia. Young Thug, real name Jeffrey Williams, walked free on Halloween after accepting a strict a plea deal involving 15 years of probation. Gunna, real name Sergio Kitchens, was released on a plea deal in December 2022, almost a year before the trial began; he has been widely accused of snitching, allegations he has since denied in his music.

Below, watch the Yak Gotti and Shannon Stillwell sentences being read in court.