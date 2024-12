In August, Clairo released her first-ever official music video for an album track for the beloved Charm track “Juna.” Now, the indie-pop darling is back with one for “Sexy To Someone.“

“Sexy To Someone” was the Charm lead single and it made our list of best songs of the year. For the video, Claire Cottrill hangs out in the woods with someone in a Yeti costume, building a fire and smoking cigarettes. Watch below.