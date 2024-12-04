TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe Appears In Star Wars TV Show Skeleton Crew

Tunde Adebimpe’s busy 2024 continues: TV On The Radio have been playing their first shows in years, he’s getting ready to release his debut solo album, and he appeared in the Lee Isaac Chung-directed film Twisters. Now, he’s starring in the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, as Brooklyn Vegan notes.

On Instagram, Adebimpe shared a childhood photo in which he’s wearing a Star Wars belt and wrote that he’s “INCREDIBLY psyched to be a part of this show, and very excited for everyone to check it OUT. Huge congrats to all involved, it’s a very special one.” The synopsis for the show — which is streaming today — reads: “Skeleton Crew tells the story of four kids searching for their home planet after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy, and the strange aliens and dangerous places they encounter on their adventure.”

Watch the trailer below.