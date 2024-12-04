Waxahatchee & MJ Lenderman Cover Lucinda Williams On New Apple Music Nashville Sessions EP

Katie Crutchfield is a huge Lucinda Williams fan. The Waxahatchee musician has covered Williams numerous times, the two have performed live together, and Crutchfield even wrote a guest essay for Stereogum about Car Wheels On A Gravel Road for its 20th anniversary. Today, Waxahatchee has shared a cover of Williams’ classic “Abandoned,” as part of her new three-song Apple Music Nashville Sessions EP.

The whole EP features Crutchfield’s frequent collaborators MJ Lenderman and Brad Cook. It also includes stripped-down renditions of a couple of Tigers Blood tracks, including our pick for the best song of 2024.

Along with the EP’s release, Crutchfield has also announced an event she’s curated for SXSW next March at Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch in Spicewood, Texas. The line-up features Waxahatchee, Lucinda Williams and her band, Futurebirds, Bill Callahan, Kam Franklin, Brennan Wedl, and more, and you can get tickets here starting Friday.

Listen to Waxahatchee’s Apple Music Nashville Sessions EP below.

TRACKLIST:

01. “Right Back To It” (Feat. MJ Lenderman)

02. “Burns Out At Midnight”

03. “Abandoned” (Feat. MJ Lenderman)