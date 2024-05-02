Waxahatchee’s Tigers Blood made its way to the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday night, and Katie Crutchfield brought out a few special guests for the occasion.

Lucinda Williams — one of Crutchfield’s biggest inspirations — came out to sing her “Abandoned” with Crutchfield and the band. Wynonna Judd, with whom Crutchfield has worked in the past, opened the encore with “Love Is Alive.” And Tigers Blood player MJ Lenderman added guitar during the show and sang on “Right Back To It” and “Burns Out At Midnight” — he was also at the Asheville show on Tuesday.

Watch video below.