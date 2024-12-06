Back in September, New Jersey avant-rapper (and former Stereogum Artist To Watch) Fatboi Sharif released a collaborative album with Fat Tony and Steel Tipped Dove called Brain Candy. Also this past fall, Fatboi Sharif hopped on a track, “Old Dead Dogs,” with Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring (under the singer’s rap moniker Hemlock Ernst). Today, Sharif is back with “Malik,” which he made with Jersey City producer DRIVEBY.

Sharif has described this truly bonkers, haunted house-ass track as “a chaotic muffled war cry thru the spirit of pain channeling inner strength on the other side of redemption,” which one hundred percent makes sense. DRIVEBY adds that “Malik” is “a parental guide for lost souls in a cyberpunk society.”

Listen below.