For the second time this year, Nine Inch Nails bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have scored a new film from the Italian director Luca Guadagnino. Earlier this year Reznor and Ross released their Challengers soundtrack, and that thing was an absolute banger, probably the best film score I’ve heard in years. Now, they’ve released their soundtrack for Guadagnino’s new William S. Burroughs adaptation Queer, which features Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, and the film debut of singer-songwriter Omar Apollo.

Apollo already shared his soundtrack song “Te Maldigo,” which Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross produced and which has a Luca Guadagnino-directed music video. Apollo also appears on the first song from the Queer soundtrack, an English-language glitch-lullaby called “Vaster Than Empires.” Cool song!

I haven’t seen Queer yet, and I’m on my first listen through the Reznor/Ross score, but it’s significantly more downbeat than what they did for Challengers or really any of their other recent cinematic works. There’s a hushed, jazz-influenced feel to this one, and the sound design is layered and elaborate. These guys can really do anything.

Reznor and Ross recently talked to The Hollywood Reporter about all the recent scoring work they’ve done. “We’re taking the inspiration we’ve garnered and funneling it into a Nine Inch Nails project, which we’re working on now,” Reznor said. “We’re ready to be back in the driver’s seat.”

Give Queer a listen below.

The Queer sountrack is out now on the Null Corporation/Missing Pieces, Inc./Milan Records/Sony.