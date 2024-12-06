Together, Rachel Brown and Nate Amos form Water From Your Eyes. Amos also records as This Is Lorelei, while Brown releases solo work as Thanks For Coming. Water From Your Eyes released a covers EP this summer. Today, Brown released a new Interpol cover, and Amos plays drums on it, but it’s billed as a Thanks For Coming release — which makes sense because it sounds a lot more like Thanks For Coming’s bedroom pop than Water From Your Eyes’ experimental electronic indie rock.

Mostly, though, it sounds like a Turn On The Bright Lights demo. Brown and Amos have turned in an extremely faithful rendition of “Untitled,” the very first track on Interpol’s very first album — the main difference being that no one would mistake Brown’s voice for Paul Banks.

Last year Water From Your Eyes reworked Interpol’s “Something’s Changed,” and in April the bands played a massive free show in Mexico City for 160,000 fans. If you are into this interconnected web of very cool bands, you should check it out below.