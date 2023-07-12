For the past few months, Interpol have teamed up with different artists to release interpolations of songs from their latest album The Other Side Of Make-Believe. Makaya McCraven, Jeff Parker, and Jesu have participated so far, and the latest contribution to the series comes from Interpol’s Matador labelmates Water From Your Eyes, who recently put a new album of their own, Everyone’s Crushed. They’ve taken on album single “Something Changed.”

“The idea was to invert the tone of the song, like a photo negative,” the duo’s Nate Amos said in a statement. “Reframing change from something foreboding into something encouraging – as well as creating a conversation between Paul and Rachel in order to place the thoughts externally rather than internally.”

Listen below.