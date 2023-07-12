Water From Your Eyes Rework Interpol’s “Something Changed”

Water From Your Eyes Rework Interpol’s “Something Changed”

For the past few months, Interpol have teamed up with different artists to release interpolations of songs from their latest album The Other Side Of Make-Believe. Makaya McCraven, Jeff Parker, and Jesu have participated so far, and the latest contribution to the series comes from Interpol’s Matador labelmates Water From Your Eyes, who recently put a new album of their own, Everyone’s Crushed. They’ve taken on album single “Something Changed.”

“The idea was to invert the tone of the song, like a photo negative,” the duo’s Nate Amos said in a statement. “Reframing change from something foreboding into something encouraging – as well as creating a conversation between Paul and Rachel in order to place the thoughts externally rather than internally.”

