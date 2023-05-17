Last month, Interpol announced a new project called ‘Interpolations’ in which they asked a handful of musicians to reinterpret songs from their most recent album The Other Side Of Make Believe. We’ve already heard Makaya McCraven’s contribution, and today the celebrated composer Jeff Parker has offered up his interpolation of “Passenger.”

“When asked to make a remix for Interpol, I was intrigued and initially excited to make something from the drum breaks on the original version of Passenger,'” Parker said in a statement. “However, the muse had other plans for me, and it went in a different direction.”

Check it out below.