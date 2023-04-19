Interpol are doing something fun with songs from last year’s The Other Side Of Make-Believe. In a series called ‘Interpolations,’ the band has invited a small circle of great musicians to reinterpret tracks from the album. Makaya McCraven, Jeff Parker, Jesu, Water From Your Eyes, and Daniel Avery are among the contributors, and today we get to hear what McCraven — the boundary-busting jazz drummer and producer — did with “Big Shot City.”

A statement from Interpol:

We are proud to unveil the ‘Interpolations’ project, a collaborative series wherein 5 talented artists were invited to reimagine tracks from our latest album, The Other Side Of Make-Believe – and the results are truly inspired.

From the Latin drum and bass rhythms applied to “Big Shot City” by Makaya McCraven to the esoteric and propulsive soundscape created by Water From Your Eyes for “Something Changed,” Interpolations is an exotic journey that reframes our songs and joins them to the vision of talented artists we admire.

Daniel Avery completely strips “Greenwich” down to only a few of its component parts – allowing Juliet Seger’s angelic backing vocal to float hypnotically over driving electronic currents.

And the reimaginings of “Passenger” and “Toni” by Jeff Parker and Jesu respectively round out this collection with flare, with recontextualized arrangements underlining and often deepening the emotion, drama and excitement of the originals.

We are so excited that such a great collection of artists were able to connect with our music and we hope these songs connect with you.