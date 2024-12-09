Genre-melting British musician Shygirl, a onetime Stereogum Artist To Watch, just had a huge year, and it more or less started with the February release of her collab-heavy EP Club Shy. Since then, Shygirl opened Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s Sweat Tour, and she guested on Charli’s Brat remix album. A little while ago, Shygirl released the fun Saweetie collab “Immaculate.” Today, she’s announced that “Immaculate” will appear on her next EP, which will extend the whole Club Shy campaign into next year.

Shygirl’s Club Shy Room 2 drops on Valentine’s Day. She hasn’t yet announced all the guests who will appear on the EP, but it looks like it’ll be another guest-heavy affair. She’s kicking off that campaign with the deeply horny new single “F*Me,” another slamming dance track that would’ve probably gone over huge at the Sweat Tour. Past Shygirl collaborators Mura Masa and Oscar Scheller produced the twitchy, intense “F*Me,” and it’s got vocals from the French artist Yseult. Both Shygirl and Yseult express desires that shouldn’t be too hard to guess, even with the asterisk in the title. Check out the Ferina-directed video below.

The Club Shy Room 2 EP is out 2/14 on Because Music.