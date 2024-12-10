Halsey Writing Dark Comedy Series Bloodlust For Amazon Prime Video

This year, Halsey was busy with the cinematic rollout of her new album The Great Impersonator. The alt-pop star built the anticipation by impersonating Kate Bush, PJ Harvey, and other iconic artists who’ve inspired her, and she also sent her fans in major cities around the globe on a grand scavenger hunt. Now, she’s pivoting to screenwriting and working on a dark comedy series titled Bloodlust for Amazon Prime Video.

As per Variety, Halsey will serve as the creator, writer, and executive producer of the show. Ti West will direct and executive produce; the pair previously worked together on MaXXXine, which came out in July. Mark Friedman will be executive producer and showrunner, Halsey’s manager Anthony Li will also executive produce. Amazon MGM Studios will produce.

On Instagram, Halsey wrote, “very excited to embark on this journey with some of the best people that I know. more to say later. for now, there’s work to do.”