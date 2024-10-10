Halsey Shares “I Never Loved You,” Impersonates Kate Bush, PJ Harvey, & Other Iconic Artists

By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Halsey officially announced her new album The Great Impersonator after releasing the singles “The End,” “Lucky,” and “Lonely Is The Muse.” Afterward, she released “Ego,” and now she’s back with “I Never Loved You.”

The Great Impersonator is thematically tied to artists who’ve influenced Halsey. “Lucky” showed love for Britney Spears (which caused a transient tiff between the two singers). “I Never Loved You” pays tribute to Kate Bush. For the countdown to the LP, Halsey impersonated the “Running Up That Hill” legend along with PJ Harvey and Dolly Parton, and she’ll be impersonating more icons in the coming days. Check out “I Never Loved You” below.

 

The Great Impersonator is out 10/25 on Columbia.

