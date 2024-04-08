At least in certain circles, one of this year’s most anticipated movies is Ti West’s MaXXXine, the final entry in the trilogy of sex-obsessed horror movies from director Ti West and star Mia Goth. After the much-acclaimed 2022 films X and Pearl, MaXXXine follows Goth’s title character into the world of video porn in Los Angeles in the mid-’80s. The film will feature a couple of musicians who haven’t made huge cinematic dents yet, and its first proper trailer arrived today. It looks awesome.

In the MaXXXine trailer, we see that Mia Goth’s Maxine character is now a successful porn star who’s trying to make a leap to mainstream fame, just as the serial killer Richard Ramirez prowls through Los Angeles. It looks violent and sensationalistic and fun. The cast is tremendous, and we see glimpses of stars like Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Mognahan, Lily Collins, and Giancarlo Esposito. Halsey and Moses Sumney are in there, too.

Halsey recently left Capitol Records, her longtime home, and she’s recently been in the studio with Alex G. She played a voice role in Sing 2, and she had cameos in Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born and Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, but this appears to be her first real credit. (She’s also in the forthcoming crime movie Americana, which debuted at last year’s SXSW, but that one hasn’t had a proper release yet.) Moses Sumney made his acting debut in the Weeknd’s HBO show The Idol last year, but MaXXXine is his first feature. Judging by the trailer, Halsey seems to play one of Maxine’s glamorous friends, while Sumney is a video-store clerk. I wouldn’t put money on either character making it to the end credits. Watch the trailer below.

MaXXXine doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it’s expected to arrive in theaters 7/5.