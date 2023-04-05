Moses Sumney, Halsey Cast In Ti West’s MaXXXine

Last year, the cult indie-horror director Ti West came back from a long absence with X, a deeply entertaining slasher set on a ’70s porn shoot. Kid Cudi was in that movie, co-starring with Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, and Martin Henderson. But the real breakout was Mia Goth in a stunning double role. Later that year, Ti West and Mia Goth came out with the even-better prequel Pearl. Soon, West and Goth will finish that trilogy with the new movie MaXXXine. Today, we learn that a couple of famous musician types will be in the MaXXXine cast.

MaXXXine, which starts production later this month, will follow one of Mia Goth’s X characters as she tries to become a star in ’80s Los Angeles. The movie will feature Moses Sumney in unnamed parts. Sumney recently announced plans to take a break from music “to focus on other disciplines,” and he’s in the cast of The Idol, the reportedly-troubled forthcoming HBO show from the Weeknd. Halsey recently got her first real starring role in Americana, an indie film that premiered at Sundance earlier this year.

In MaXXXine, Moses Sumney and Halsey are joining a stacked cast that also includes Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Kevin Bacon, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, and Giancarlo Esposito. A24 made the announcement in a Twitter video with VHS aesthetics and an Animotion soundtrack.

This looks like a good time at the movies.