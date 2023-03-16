Watch A Sneak Peek Scene From Halsey’s Film Debut Americana

Halsey is making her big-screen debut in Americana, which will have its world premiere at SXSW tomorrow. The movie, which also stars Sydney Sweeney and Paul Walter Hauser, was directed by Tony Tost. A sneak peek clip from it was recently released (via Deadline), which shows Halsey’s character filling up her car at a gas station as she’s accosted by Sweeney and Hauser, who have been following her without her knowledge.

Americana was first announced last year, when it was going by the name National Anthem. It was the second project that Halsey was attached to that involved Sweeney after The Players Table, a series in development for HBO Max that hasn’t had any updates in a while.

Check the clip out below.