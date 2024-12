Beck has stayed busy this year mostly by engaging in collaborations with acts like Hinds, Orville Peck, the Black Keys, and more. Today, the mononymous musician is back with a cover of George Harrison’s 1973 song “Be Here Now” for Apple Music.

In 2014, Beck performed a rendition of the former Beatle’s “Wah-Wah” on Conan. Hear his take on “Be Here Now” below.