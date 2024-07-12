In May, Orville Peck released the first volume of Stampede, a duets album, which featured Elton John, Willie Nelson, and more. The second installment is slated for Aug. 2, and the country eccentric is back today with “Death Valley High” featuring Beck.

The music video stars drag queen Gigi Goode and actress Sharon Stone. Beck also featured on Hinds’ “Boom Boom Back” in May and the Black Keys’ “Paper Crown” in April. The second volume of Stampede also includes “Midnight Ride,” his recent collaboration with Kylie Minogue and Diplo. Watch the “Death Valley High” video and see the Stampede tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other” (Feat. Willie Nelson)

02 “The Hurtin’ Kind” (Feat. Midland)

03 “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting” (Feat. Elton John)

04 “Back At Your Door” (Feat. Debbii Dawson)

05 “Chemical Sunset” (Feat. Allison Russell)

06 “Death Valley High” (Feat. Beck)

07 “How Far Will We Take It?” (Feat. Noah Cyrus)

08 “Miénteme” (Feat. Bu Cuaron)

09 “Papa Was A Rodeo” (Feat. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway)

10 “Midnight Ride” (Feat. Kylie Minogue & Diplo)

11 “Ever You’re Gone” (Feat. Teddy Swims)

12 “You’re an Asshole, I Can’t Stand You (And I Want A Divorce)” (Feat. Margo Price)

13 “Where Are We Now?” (Feat. Mickey Guyton)

14 “Conquer The Heart” (Feat. Nathaniel Rateliff)

15 “Rhinestone Cowboy” (Feat. TJ Osborne & Waylon Payne & Fancy Hagood)

Stampede Vol. 2 is out 8/2 on Warner.